Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. 8,876,541 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

