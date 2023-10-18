Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,790. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

