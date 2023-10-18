Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 104,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CRGY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,068. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRGY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

