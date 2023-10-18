Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

