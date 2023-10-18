Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF comprises 0.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

HFXI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

