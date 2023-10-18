Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,545. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

