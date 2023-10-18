Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,377,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 911,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.