Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.15

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 84397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNZ shares. Cormark set a C$7.00 target price on Tenaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.34 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of C$10.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 1.6595745 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

