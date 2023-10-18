Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.23, but opened at $49.66. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 496,858 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terex Trading Down 8.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Terex by 812.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 2,821.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

