Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Get Terex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Terex has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.