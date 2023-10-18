Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.52. 36,983,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,769,078. The company has a market cap of $785.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

