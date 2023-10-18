Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.07 on Wednesday, reaching $249.78. 24,566,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,685,234. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $792.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.27 and a 200 day moving average of $231.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.