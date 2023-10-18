The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,957,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,087,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 471,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

