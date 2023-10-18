The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BA traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.90. 2,937,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.23. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

