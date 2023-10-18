The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The Carlyle Group worth $31,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 445,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,955. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

