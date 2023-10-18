The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.39. 280,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

