The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

