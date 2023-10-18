The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Joint worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Joint by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,547. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Joint had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,513,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,972,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 850,452 shares of company stock worth $8,534,408. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

