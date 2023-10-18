Tiaa Fsb Acquires 315 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

