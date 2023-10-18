Tiaa Fsb Acquires 8,143 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 292,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRV opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

