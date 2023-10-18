Tiaa Fsb Acquires 83,557 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,557 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 6.22% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HEEM opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

