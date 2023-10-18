Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0 %

ADP opened at $249.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

