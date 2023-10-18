Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.40% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

