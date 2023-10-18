Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $455.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.92. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

