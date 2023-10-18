Tiaa Fsb Has $2.87 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $649.95 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $315.70 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $652.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.91.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

