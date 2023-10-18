Tiaa Fsb Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

