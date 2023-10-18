Tiaa Fsb Has $3.32 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220,188 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after purchasing an additional 555,578 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

MRVL opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

