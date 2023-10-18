Tiaa Fsb Has $43.01 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,352,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

