Tiaa Fsb Has $6.65 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average is $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.