Tiaa Fsb Invests $4.94 Million in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 98,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,563,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $598,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,943,000 after buying an additional 1,074,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1676 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.