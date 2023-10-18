Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.85. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

