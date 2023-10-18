Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,351 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFUV opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

