Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,813 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $312.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

