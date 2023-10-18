Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,816 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

TXN opened at $154.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

