Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,142,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 649,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 386,546 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

