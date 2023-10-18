Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,918 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.27.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.73 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

