Tiaa Fsb Sells 315 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $310.61 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.35 and its 200 day moving average is $274.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

