Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,556 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

