Tiaa Fsb Sells 905 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

