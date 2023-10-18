Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,540 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

