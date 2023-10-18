Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

