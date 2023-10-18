Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $489.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.58. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

