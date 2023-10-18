Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Down 4.7%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 11,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 433,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,650 shares of company stock worth $634,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 800.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Titan International by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

