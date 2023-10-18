Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.14.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.