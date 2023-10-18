Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.14.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
