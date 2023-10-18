Tobam Acquires 147 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $137,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

