Tobam Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Adobe were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 223,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,438,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $560.09 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $255.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.