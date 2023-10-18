Tobam Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tobam lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

