Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tobam cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Corning were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

