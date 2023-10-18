Tobam Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tobam lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $436.09 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.