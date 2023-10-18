Tobam Has $118,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

EOG stock opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

